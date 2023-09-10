Oban community devastated as much-loved charity shop to close within days

Oban residents say they are losing faith in charity Mary’s Meals as their favourite charity shop enters its last week of business.

Mary’s Meals shop on Stevenson Street in Oban will close its doors for the final time on Friday.

The shop is one of two closing in the region this week, with Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street shop also bound for closure.

A total of six properties are being shut down across Scotland by the charity Mary’s Meals.

‘Mary’s Meals failed to look at the bigger picture’

The move has left many residents in Oban disappointed.

Oban’s charity shop has been a fixture in the town for more than a decade.

Taking to the comment section of a post, published in the Facebook group Information Oban, locals said they were saddened by the news.

Robert Fraser wrote: “The rates, burden and cost of services are probably too high to sustain a meaningful profit margin. Sad to see it go because its a charity I can identify with.”

David Cotterill said people are beginning to lose faith in the charity.

He wrote: “Disgraceful Mary’s Meals failed to look at the bigger picture of what these charity shops do for the people who volunteer for them and the good publicity they get. People are losing faith in this once great charity.”

Anne McKillop added: “Sad for them and those they support as I frequently bought from this shop.

“Huge loss to the town. I will miss the amazing, hardworking, dedicated staff, so to them, I say a massive thank you and wish them all well for the future.”

Lillian Adcock said her father was a regular customer at the Oban store.

She wrote: “Such a shame. My late dad, Donnie Douglas, loved the ladies and this wee shop. A loss to the town.”

‘The shops are no longer a viable source of income’

In February, charity bosses unveiled plans to make cuts, blaming rising costs and reduced income for the move.

In a previous statement, Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals, said the decision was not taken lightly.

He said: “After much deep consideration, we have taken the very difficult decision to close our six charity shops in Scotland – including our shops in Oban and Lochgilphead.

“In recent years, there has been a steady decline of income from our shops – while the cost of operating them has continued to increase. This means that sadly the shops are no longer a viable source of income for our charity.”

Mary’s Meals offers education and food in some of the world’s poorest countries to 2.4 million children.