Warning against climbing hillside to take pictures of huge west coast landslide that almost killed two drivers

A major cleanup operation is under way after huge landslides almost killed two people on the west coast.

A staggering 9,500 tonnes of debris have been washed from carriageways along the A83 trunk route.

Teams from Bear Scotland remain on site at several spots, “monitoring the condition of the hillside” and undertaking clear-up operations where it is deemed safe to do so.

The area around the A83 Rest and Be Thankful saw a month’s worth of rainfall, around 160mm, fall over 36 hours.

And Argyll and Bute Council has said it will likely need to hire equipment to clear the main route at Ardfern, which has been sealed off for two days.

The closure has resulted in a 61-mile diversion for motorists, including those needing to reach Oban for medical appointments.

And photographers have been urged “not to climb the hillside to take pictures” showing the devastation amid fears for their safety.

Dramatic footage shared online shows the scale of the clear-up operation at the Ardfern spot as farm vehicles and 5,000 tonnes of mud were washed off the hillside and onto the road.

It is understood that at least two people had to escape from their cars after the landslide hit their vehicles. They were uninjured

And a farmer had to take instant action to get his cattle away from danger.

Thousands of people were stranded in Oban as all four routes in and out of the town were closed due to landslides.

To the north – the road was blocked near Benderloch on the A835.

To the east, the road at Loch Awe on the A85 suffered a landslide.

Landslide between Oban and Lochgilphead has covered road

People had to be rescued by helicopter on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful

To the south, the hillside at Ardfern on the A816 “fell” onto the road.

A spokeswoman for the council said it was looking at “engineering options” for the next few days to remove the debris from this stretch.

In the meantime, a 61-mile diversion route via Inveraray is in place.

The local authority spokeswoman said: “We’ve carried out initial inspections and assessment and are working through engineering options for the next steps.

“There appear to be a number of potentially unsafe and or dangerous boulders between 10 and 20 tonnes on the hillside which we need to made safe, as well as clearing the significant tonnage of debris on the road, which is estimated to be around 5, 000 tonnes.

“Some people have been out climbing the adjacent hillside to take photos – please keep clear of the area for your own safety.”

Oban Mountain Rescue Team were called out to assist.

The council has a large number of other routes that it is currently dealing with.

A815 north of St Catherine’s before the A83 junction (landslip)

There is between 250 and 300 tonnes of debris on the road which the council are in the process of clearing.

A815 Loch Eck (flooding) – between Strachur and Benmore

Now open – passable with care

B836 Glen Lean (bridge collapse and landslip)

This road will remain closed until the council can safely inspect the bridge, which will be first thing tomorrow

B840 between Ford and Eredine (landslips)

This road is closed due to a number of different landslips.

The council will clear the debris tomorrow, Tuesday.

C30 West Loch Awe (landslips)

This road is closed because of a landslip. The council are going to be clearing the debris from tomorrow, Tuesday, and will then move on to reinstating the embankment supporting the road.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful is currently closed between Tarbet and Inveraray.