‘Who would desecrate Loch Ness this way?’ Volunteers sought to help with clean-up after 100 tyres dumped next to the famous loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Who would desecrate Loch Ness this way?’ Volunteers sought to help with clean-up after 100 tyres dumped next to the famous loch

The tyres were dumped close to the shores of the loch near Urquhart Castle.

By Stuart Findlay
The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board
The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board

Around 100 used tyres have been found dumped on the shores of Loch Ness.

Members of the Ness District Salmon Fishery Board made the discovery on Sunday.

They were found below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit.

The lay-by is popular with visitors because of its views of nearby Urquhart Castle.

A statement from the fishery board expressed outrage at the find.

It read: “It was very disappointing to see. This was below a lay-by and at the bottom of a very steep escarpment, which will make removal difficult.

“Who would desecrate Loch Ness in such a way?”

‘Loch Ness is generally a tidy place’

The fly-tipping has been reported to the police and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Fishery board director Brian Shaw said a group were out filming for a social media project when they discovered the tyres.

He said: “We looked over the wall and there it was.

“It looks like quite a recent dumping as the vegetation is all flattened around it. Someone’s obviously gone to a lot of trouble to do that, you’re probably talking a lorry or large van and a number of people if they wanted to do it quickly.

“Loch Ness is generally a very tidy place so that makes this even more shocking.”

Offers of help following fly-tipping find

With so many of the tyres perilously close to the water, there’s a sense of urgency to get it cleaned up before the situation gets worse.

After the fly-tipping was widely condemned on social media, a few offers to help get it tidied up started coming in.

Mr Shaw said: “There have been a few offers of help so far. If we don’t do something quite quickly and the loch gets high we’ll see even more knocked into it.”

For more Inverness and district news and updates join our local Facebook group.

More from Highlands & Islands

The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board
Escaped monkey 'ran onto railway tracks' near Kincraig as hunt continues
Monkey feature
Hunt for escaped monkey steps up as Highland Wildlife Park plan to use drone…
The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board
'It would be a tragedy if they stopped or reduced it': Highland communities fear…
Iain Hamilton.
Iain Hamilton: Creativity driving economic growth in the north
ScotRail train on tracks with trees in front of it and workers at the side.
ScotRail train struck by tree on approach to Oban
Kinlochewe and Met Office record temperature map,
The foen effect: Why temperatures reached a record-breaking 19.6C in the Highlands today
The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board
Escaped Highland Wildlife Park monkey still missing after 24 hours of searching
Tom Stoltman lifting.
Tom Stoltman from Invergordon crowned Britain's Strongest Man for third time in four years
The tyres were dumped below a lay-by on the A82 near Drumnadrochit. Image: Ness District Salmon Fishery Board
A9 at Aviemore reopens following car fire

Conversation