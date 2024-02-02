Three teenagers charged following two assaults in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three teenagers charged following two assaults in Fort William

The incidents took place on the town's High Street on Monday, January 29.

By Ross Hempseed
Fort William High Street. Image: Iain Ferguson.
Fort William High Street. Image: Iain Ferguson.

Three teenage boys aged 13, 14 and 17 have been reported following two assaults in Fort William last week.

One assault took place on Monday, January 29 on Fort William High Street.

Two male youths, aged 13 and 14, have been reported to the children’s reporter in relation to the incident.

Police were also made aware of a second assault that occurred on the High Street on Monday evening.

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident. He will be jointly reported to the children’s reporter and the procurator fiscal.

Numerous reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths in Fort William have been reported to police in recent weeks, including vandalism to public toilets and the local branch of McDonalds.

Bosses ended up banned under-18s after 6pm over fears for staff safety.

McDonalds at Fort William has put a ban in place.
McDonalds at Fort William. Image: Anthony MacMillan

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Officers will continue to carry out high visibility patrols throughout the town centre and I would like to reassure the public that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken towards any violence or anti-social behaviour, and that any such incidents will be robustly investigated.

“Officers are actively working with our partners to address youth issues within the community to make it a safe place to live and visit.

“I would urge anybody to report any such violence or anti-social behaviour to the police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website.”

Swearing youths, staff pushed and buildings vandalised – is it really as bad as it seems in Fort William?

