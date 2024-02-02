Three teenagers charged following two assaults in Fort William

Three teenage boys aged 13, 14 and 17 have been reported following two assaults in Fort William last week.

One assault took place on Monday, January 29 on Fort William High Street.

Two male youths, aged 13 and 14, have been reported to the children’s reporter in relation to the incident.

Police were also made aware of a second assault that occurred on the High Street on Monday evening.

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident. He will be jointly reported to the children’s reporter and the procurator fiscal.

Numerous reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths in Fort William have been reported to police in recent weeks, including vandalism to public toilets and the local branch of McDonalds.

Bosses ended up banned under-18s after 6pm over fears for staff safety.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Officers will continue to carry out high visibility patrols throughout the town centre and I would like to reassure the public that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken towards any violence or anti-social behaviour, and that any such incidents will be robustly investigated.

“Officers are actively working with our partners to address youth issues within the community to make it a safe place to live and visit.

“I would urge anybody to report any such violence or anti-social behaviour to the police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website.”