Golf tourism operators coming to Culloden for international awards event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Golf tourism operators coming to Culloden for international awards event

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards are set to take place at the five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre venue.

By Sarah Bruce
PLEASE ADD CR NUMBER. The marquee for next weeks Scottish golf conference, part of which is being held at Culloden takes shape beside the visitor centre. 14th March '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
PLEASE ADD CR NUMBER. The marquee for next weeks Scottish golf conference, part of which is being held at Culloden takes shape beside the visitor centre. 14th March '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

If the B9006 figures in your daily drive – or you have just been visiting Culloden – you might wonder what was going on.

A special marquee structure has being appearing at the site, ready to host an international awards event.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards attracts big-name tour operators from around the world and is a chance to showcase what the area has to offer.

In recent years, it has been held at St Andrews.

But now, in partnership with the Press and Journal, the prestigious awards event is focused on Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

The awards take place on Thursday, at the end of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The practical work on the marquee has been under way for a few days now, with delegates due to arrive on Saturday.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week: What to expect

On Sunday and Monday, the delegates will be fanning out across Scotland on familiarisation trips.

There is a golf day at Cabot Highlands (Castle Stuart) on Tuesday followed by a welcome dinner and drinks reception at the Kingsmills Hotel.

Wednesday and Thursday are full of meetings, again at the Kingsmills.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards take place on Thursday evening at Culloden.

Andrew Duncan, operations manager of Arc Marquees, supervises the construction at Culloden. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scottish Golf Tourism Week: What’s in it for us?

Importantly, it is a chance to show just what the Highlands – and the rest of Scotland – has to offer to golf tourism.

It is estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

The 11th annual awards celebrate the best courses and service to visitors.

They are to be staged on March 21 at the National Trust for Scotland’s five-star Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

They are part of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which is being held in Inverness for the first time.

The event is in association with Luxe Scot.

It is estimated Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference will be worth £3 million to the local economy. It should also bring longer-term benefits to the city and the Highlands.

The marquee at Culloden was taking shape late this week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC ThomsonPress and Journal editor Craig Walker said: “It’s a privilege to help bring Scottish Golf Tourism Week to the Highlands.

“I can’t think of a much better venue than the globally-recognised site at Culloden.”

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Highlands & Islands

There are calls for more rewilding in Scotland. Image: scotlandbigpicture.com
People urged to sign rewilding charter to help nature recovery
Jamie Dornan to begin filming new movie in Sutherland this year. Image: Shutterstock.
Hollywood heart-throb Jamie Dornan to shoot new movie in the Highlands
Colin Grant, right, pled guilty to killing Valerie MacKinnon in a crash near Kyle of Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland/LinkedIn
Careless driver killed mother of man who died in shooting on Skye
Image: Police Scotland/ Jasperimage.
Fundraiser launched to support family of A9 crash victim James Noble
The planned new power line has drawn criticism from many communities
Walk out protest as SSEN and community at odds over size of planned substation
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Dentist John Rautnbach was caught drug-driving Picture shows; John Rautenbach Tain Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by LinkedIn /DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness dentist disqualified after being caught drug-driving
Corrour train station is known for its links to Trainspotting.
'Trainspotting' station to be out of action as West Highland Line to close for…
Veronica MacKenzie from Oban with her XL Bully-type dog Coast.
Oban mum fears dog will be put down if proven to be XL Bully
Talisker Distillery on Skye.
Whisky in spotlight as big tourism conference starts in Aberdeen
Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter

Conversation