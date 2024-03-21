Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen’s death up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen’s death up for sale

The owner of Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop caused national outrage after posting a video mocking the death of the late monarch.

By Shanay Taylor
The chip shop has now gone up for sale. Image: Facebook/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The chip shop has now gone up for sale. Image: Facebook/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A chip shop in Muir of Ord that celebrated the death of the Queen is up for sale.

Jaki Pickett – who ran Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop – was forced to flee the Highland village after she posted a video of herself on the shop’s Facebook page popping a bottle of champagne just hours after the monarch’s death in 2022.

She held up a chalkboard that read “Lizard Liz Dead and London Bridge has fallen”.

The incident caused outrage among the local community, as well as anger amongst the nation.

The shop was repeatedly surrounded by crowds of people displaying their distaste at the video, with some throwing eggs at the shop.

Local resident also feared the incident has put their small community in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop.
Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop for sale in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson

But Jaki Pickett told The Press & Journal at the time she had “no regrets” about the video despite the community reaction, which included the takeaway’s windows being smashed.

Fresh start wanted for controversial chipper

A sign has now gone up on the door of the fish and chip shop, stating it is for sale.

According to The Sun, buyers have already been in touch.

Jaki said: “I’d like to thank all interested parties for their offers so far. And to all my lovely customers asking me to stay.

“New adventures are awaiting and you must leave and close doors for the new to surface.”

The window at Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop has been boarded up. Photo: DC Thomson

 

