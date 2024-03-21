Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen’s death up for sale

A chip shop in Muir of Ord that celebrated the death of the Queen is up for sale.

Jaki Pickett – who ran Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop – was forced to flee the Highland village after she posted a video of herself on the shop’s Facebook page popping a bottle of champagne just hours after the monarch’s death in 2022.

She held up a chalkboard that read “Lizard Liz Dead and London Bridge has fallen”.

The incident caused outrage among the local community, as well as anger amongst the nation.

The shop was repeatedly surrounded by crowds of people displaying their distaste at the video, with some throwing eggs at the shop.

Local resident also feared the incident has put their small community in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

But Jaki Pickett told The Press & Journal at the time she had “no regrets” about the video despite the community reaction, which included the takeaway’s windows being smashed.

Fresh start wanted for controversial chipper

A sign has now gone up on the door of the fish and chip shop, stating it is for sale.

According to The Sun, buyers have already been in touch.

Jaki said: “I’d like to thank all interested parties for their offers so far. And to all my lovely customers asking me to stay.

“New adventures are awaiting and you must leave and close doors for the new to surface.”