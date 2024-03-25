A9 closed overnight following serious two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie

The A9 Inverness to Perth road was brought to a standstill overnight following a serious two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

The collision happened north of Dalwhinnie, close to the junction with the A889, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were in attendance.

Officers closed the trunk road in both directions as they dealt with what they described as a “serious road traffic accident.”

The route was closed for several hours, with motorists being diverted away from the area.

The A9 has since reopened.

The extent of any injuries is unclear at this time.

Large emergency response following A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tasked three appliances to the scene after police called for assistance at the scene.

Crews from Aviemore, Kingussie and Newtonmore attended.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call from Police at 7.54pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. We mobilised three appliances to the scene to assist Police Scotland.

“The stop message was received at 10.13pm, with the last appliance leaving the scene at around 10.27pm.”

In a statement, posted on their social media page, a police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A9 north of Dalwhinnie, the road is likely to remain closed for a considerable time. Local diversions are in place. ”

More to follow.