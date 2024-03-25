A9 closed overnight following serious two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

A9 closed overnight following serious two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie

The A9 was closed in both directions between Dalwhinnie and Kingussie for several hours following the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road was brought to a standstill overnight following a serious two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

The collision happened north of Dalwhinnie, close to the junction with the A889, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were in attendance.

Officers closed the trunk road in both directions as they dealt with what they described as a “serious road traffic accident.”

The route was closed for several hours, with motorists being diverted away from the area.

The A9 has since reopened.

The extent of any injuries is unclear at this time.

Large emergency response following A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tasked three appliances to the scene after police called for assistance at the scene.

Crews from Aviemore, Kingussie and Newtonmore attended.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call from Police at 7.54pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. We mobilised three appliances to the scene to assist Police Scotland.

“The stop message was received at 10.13pm, with the last appliance leaving the scene at around 10.27pm.”

In a statement, posted on their social media page, a police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A9 north of Dalwhinnie, the road is likely to remain closed for a considerable time. Local diversions are in place. ”

More to follow.

Pedestrian left with eight broken bones and punctured lung after collision

