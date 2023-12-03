Carbisdale Castle owner accuses Culrain locals of transphobia and racism as police called to row over restoration plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Carbisdale Castle owner accuses Culrain locals of transphobia and racism as police called to row over restoration plans

Samantha Kane, who was born in Iraq and has undergone gender reassignment three times, believes some opposed to her plans are "motivated by prejudice".

By Ellie Milne
Samantha Kane in Carbisdale Castle
Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A multi-millionaire who adopted the name Lady Carbisdale after purchasing a historic Highland castle has accused villagers of racism and transphobia.

London barrister Samantha Kane bought Carbisdale Castle in Culrain, Sutherland, more than a year ago and has recently completed the first phase of an ambitious £10 million renovation project.

The 64-year-old, who has made the castle her main home, plans to transform it into a private club and stately home – but her plans haven’t been welcomed by all who live in the area.

Lady Carbisdale inside the castle
Samantha Kane now goes by Lady Carbisdale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Kane, who was born in Iraq, has undergone gender reassignment three times and believes some opposed to her plans are “motivated by prejudice”.

Lady Carbisdale blames transphobia for rejection

The Sunday Times reported police have been called out twice to deal with confrontations, with the dispute coming to a head at a recent Ardgay and District Community Council meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss Lady Carbsidale’s plans to purchase a seven-acre plot near the castle.

Differing accounts of the meeting have been shared with some locals saying Ms Kane became “abusive”, while she told the Sunday newspaper she had been “forced” to call the police after being assaulted.

It’s understood Ms Kane was issued with a police warning.

A view of Carbisdale Castle through the gates
Carbisdale Castle pictured through the main gates. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A police spokesman said: “On the evening of Thursday, November 23, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Carron Place area of Ardgay.

“Suitable advice was provided and one woman was issued with a Recorded Police Warning following an earlier disturbance on Tuesday, November 21.”

She told The Sunday Times: “It’s not just transgenderism.

“It’s a lot of people talking about the multiple times I’ve changed sex, which is really making it extremely difficult for me, for somebody who wanted to be accepted. But I’ve tried my hardest.

“I am not a good communicator when it comes to the castle, I’m far too passionate. And it’s not a matter of my temper.

“There are some people who are openly making racist remarks to me or homophobic remarks, to my face.”

However, a former employee of Ms Kane told the paper Ms Kane’s appearance and gender were “irrelevant” to the row, instead stating her “threats and bullying tactics” had upset locals.

Ambitious plans for Carbisdale Castle

A snooker table in Carbisdale Castle
The billiard room at Carbisdale Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In a post shared on Facebook today, Lady Carbisdale said her preservation work at the castle will eventually create 90 jobs and generate millions to be reinvested into the community.

She has recently launched the Carbisdale Castle Club with exclusive memberships, worth thousands of pounds, for 100 founding members – which will help fund ongoing renovations and the upkeep of the building.

She said money from the castle club will also feed into her charity trust and help create local employment.

Ms Kane previously shared her plans to launch a castle distillery, add a swimming pool, spa and cinema, and open up the 23-bedroom west wing.

She also intends to restore Carbisdale Woods and extend the estate into nearby woodland.

She told The Press and Journal in September: “The castle will not be an exclusive club for wealthy guests. That is not a model I want. Nor will it be a hotel. This is my home.

“But because of the vast amount of maintenance the castle needs, and its long-term sustainability, I must think about ways to strike a balance between how it can produce income without excluding the local community.

“My message to the community is that they are not excluded and their support is crucial for the castle’s survival and success. The castle needs the community and the community needs the castle.”

‘There are many Samantha Kanes, but only one Lady Carbisdale’: Castle owner announces name change to avoid confusion with erotic author

More from Highlands & Islands

Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Nairn banker's family in row over claims of potential murder suspect arrest U-turn
Breaking news graphic
Highland road closed in both directions as police, firefighters and ambulance service attend serious…
MET Office yellow warning.
New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight
Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Outer Hebrides gift guide: 15 ideas for unique presents to help support small…
Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland hotel owner expects accommodation demand to rise in new year
Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Daughter drained £50k from ailing mum's bank account - leaving care home fees unpaid
Person taking photo of Northern lights at Culloden battlefield
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights illuminate the sky as readers reach for their camera
Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lap of honour around The Dell for Kingussie shinty player Calum MacKintosh
Samantha Kane pictured at Carbisdale Castle in Culrain which is now her main residence. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Christmas TV show will reveal the man behind the Hebridean Baker

Conversation