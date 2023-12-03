Carbisdale Castle owner accuses Culrain locals of transphobia and racism as police called to row over restoration plans

A multi-millionaire who adopted the name Lady Carbisdale after purchasing a historic Highland castle has accused villagers of racism and transphobia.

London barrister Samantha Kane bought Carbisdale Castle in Culrain, Sutherland, more than a year ago and has recently completed the first phase of an ambitious £10 million renovation project.

The 64-year-old, who has made the castle her main home, plans to transform it into a private club and stately home – but her plans haven’t been welcomed by all who live in the area.

Ms Kane, who was born in Iraq, has undergone gender reassignment three times and believes some opposed to her plans are “motivated by prejudice”.

Lady Carbisdale blames transphobia for rejection

The Sunday Times reported police have been called out twice to deal with confrontations, with the dispute coming to a head at a recent Ardgay and District Community Council meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss Lady Carbsidale’s plans to purchase a seven-acre plot near the castle.

Differing accounts of the meeting have been shared with some locals saying Ms Kane became “abusive”, while she told the Sunday newspaper she had been “forced” to call the police after being assaulted.

It’s understood Ms Kane was issued with a police warning.

A police spokesman said: “On the evening of Thursday, November 23, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Carron Place area of Ardgay.

“Suitable advice was provided and one woman was issued with a Recorded Police Warning following an earlier disturbance on Tuesday, November 21.”

She told The Sunday Times: “It’s not just transgenderism.

“It’s a lot of people talking about the multiple times I’ve changed sex, which is really making it extremely difficult for me, for somebody who wanted to be accepted. But I’ve tried my hardest.

“I am not a good communicator when it comes to the castle, I’m far too passionate. And it’s not a matter of my temper.

“There are some people who are openly making racist remarks to me or homophobic remarks, to my face.”

However, a former employee of Ms Kane told the paper Ms Kane’s appearance and gender were “irrelevant” to the row, instead stating her “threats and bullying tactics” had upset locals.

Ambitious plans for Carbisdale Castle

In a post shared on Facebook today, Lady Carbisdale said her preservation work at the castle will eventually create 90 jobs and generate millions to be reinvested into the community.

She has recently launched the Carbisdale Castle Club with exclusive memberships, worth thousands of pounds, for 100 founding members – which will help fund ongoing renovations and the upkeep of the building.

She said money from the castle club will also feed into her charity trust and help create local employment.

Ms Kane previously shared her plans to launch a castle distillery, add a swimming pool, spa and cinema, and open up the 23-bedroom west wing.

She also intends to restore Carbisdale Woods and extend the estate into nearby woodland.

She told The Press and Journal in September: “The castle will not be an exclusive club for wealthy guests. That is not a model I want. Nor will it be a hotel. This is my home.

“But because of the vast amount of maintenance the castle needs, and its long-term sustainability, I must think about ways to strike a balance between how it can produce income without excluding the local community.

“My message to the community is that they are not excluded and their support is crucial for the castle’s survival and success. The castle needs the community and the community needs the castle.”