Inside Orkney’s ferry replacement wrangle as council boss reveals how breakthrough finally arrived – and why there’s cause for optimism at last

Orkney's council leader talks about past disappointments and recent progress when it comes to replacing the inter-isles ferries...

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Heather Woodbridge
Orkney Islands Council leader, Heather Woodbridge. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

The leader of Orkney Islands Council has said islanders should be “quietly optimistic” about old ferries finally being replaced.

Heather Woodbridge said the relationship between the council and the Scottish Government has changed, and it is no longer concerned with who should take responsibility for ailing internal ferry fleet.

They are in agreement: It just needs to happen.

In an exclusive interview, she said she “couldn’t blame anyone” for being disappointed with the pace of the ferries replacement scheme.

However, she said the Scottish Government’s recent commitment of £3million is “incredibly positive”.

In fact, it’s “the most progress they’ve ever had”.

What’s the problem with Orkney’s internal ferry fleet and why haven’t they been replaced?

Put simply, the vessels that run between Orkney’s islands are getting too old.

The vast majority of the vessels are now over 30 years old, meaning they are less reliable and more expensive to maintain.

Questions remain as to the cost of replacing those ferries, but the previous council leader, James Stockan, had pointed towards it being upwards of £800 million.

The council runs the vessels via the company Orkney Ferries Ltd.

With such a steep price tag attached to the replacement programme, the council had sought aid from Scottish Government in replacing them.

Ultimately this led to something of a stand-off and a wider debate about who should have responsibility for the lifeline ferry service.

A task force was set up to investigate replacing ferries in Orkney

Up until quite recently, the council had clearly set out that its goal was for the Scottish Government to take on responsibility for the service.

As recently as 2020, the previous council leader James Stockan had been calling for the Scottish Government to include full funding for replacing the ferries in its budgets.

No real progress took place though. Until now.

‘This is the most progress we’ve ever made’ says council leader

However, on October 10 this month a breakthrough arrived as it was announced that the Scottish Government would be committing £3m towards moving things forward.

This money will go towards a business case to show ministers the cost of replacing the ferries and developing new infrastructure.

It will also be used to develop a pilot project for two electric ferries.

But with this progress in mind, is it still the council’s goal to have the government take on responsibility for the ferries?

Council and government ‘got stuck’ on conversations about who should be responsible

“The ultimate goal has always been to replace the ferry fleet”, said councillor Woodbridge, the youngest council leader in Scotland.

Heather Woodbridge.

“It’s just about how we’re going to get there and the conversations we’ve been having to get to that point.

“The discussion about who is responsible was one we got stuck on for many years. We couldn’t get past it.

“It was almost getting caught in a repetitive conversation.

“In a way, it’s a bit of a red herring. If there is appropriate funding, local control of local ferry services is optimal – as long as that’s supported and to have appropriate asset replacement.”

When recent ferries taskforce meetings began, Ms Woodbridge was the depute leader.

She said she can’t talk about conversations she wasn’t involved in.

However, she says, across her time, the conversations have “only ever got better and better.”

So, when did things change between the council and the government?

‘Change of personnel’ moved things forward

“My first task force meeting was quite different to my most recent taskforce meeting”, she said.

“And that reflects the change of dialogue and the constructive relationship we’ve built.”

A change of personnel, both at the council and the government, has played a part in this.

When the taskforce began, James Stockan was still the council leader.

Former Orkney council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

He had spent much of his council career trading blows with the government over the ferries issue.

However, he stepped aside from the leader position – and council life – earlier this year.

‘We talked about how to fix our problem’

On the Scottish Government side, several ministers have come and gone from taskforce, including Fiona Hyslop and the current first minister John Swinney.

Councillor Woodbridge said: “There’s always the potential for change when there’s a change of personnel. That’s been on both sides.

“When I began, it was with Shona Robison and Fiona Hyslop for a time.

“More recently it’s Shona Robison and Jim Fairlie that are involved.

“When there’s a change of people and positions, it’s an opportunity to reset and talk about how to fix the problem, not who’s responsible.”

‘When you raise expectations and nothing happens, I completely understand how islanders feel about this – being one of them!’

Promises have been made to islanders regarding ferries in the past with little to show for it.

So why should this time be different?

The council leader said she “can’t blame anyone with being disappointed” at the pace of ferries replacement.

An electric passenger ferry of the kind planned for Orkney

Ms Woodbridge said she understands the frustration, being from one of the outer islands herself.

“I don’t think it’s fair to raise expectations and then let people down… It’s such an emotive issue”, she said

But she says Orcadians should be “quietly optimistic” about the latest progress.

“This is the most progress we’ve ever made. This is the first time we’ve ever got the Scottish Government to fund a ferries study.

“I feel there’s a real opportunity here. I don’t believe it’s a false sense of security.”

Conversation