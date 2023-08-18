Cost of new internal ferry fleet could be over Â£800 million, Orkney council claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost of new internal ferry fleet could be over Â£800 million, Orkney council claims

More detailed specification will be needed according to Transport Scotland.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney ferry taskforce met to discuss ferry cost
Orkney council leaders with the transport minister in Kirkwall. Image: Orkney Islands Council

The cost of replacing Orkney’s ailing fleet of internal ferries could be over Â£800 million, the Orkney council leader has said.

Speaking yesterday, councillor James Stockan said this figure had come from a report by the government-run CMAL.

CMAL owns CalMac’s boats on the Hebrides and Clyde Routes.

According to Mr Stockan, the report put the cost at Â£700 million plus a 20% uplift for inflation and additional costs.

As such, the council leader gave the figure for a ferry replacement as possibly being Â£840 million.

It is understood this would replace both the vessels and the infrastructure.

He also said this cost represents more than ten years of the council’s complete budget.

Mr Stockan said the report was discussed with transport minister Fiona Hyslop yesterday during the second meeting of the Orkney Ferries Task Force â€“ a group set up by the government to look at the business case for replacing the ferries.

The task force met in Kirkwall this week.

Transport Scotland has since clarified some of the points raised by the council leader.

Information provided by Transport Scotland states that the figures in the CMAL report covered both the internal ferry fleet and the associated infrastructure needed to support it.

It also indicated that an increase to the figure of Â£700 million should be considered to account for inflation.

The figures in the report are estimated costs predicted on a like-for-like replacement.

Orkney ferries cost: More detail needed

If the ferry replacement programme was to go forward, the detailed specification would need to be set out and further developed.

As such, any spend profile would be over a number of years depending on the scope of the works â€“ which would be a matter for the council.

Mr Stockan called yesterday’s long-delayed discussions “constructive” and said the plan is still to prepare information to feed into the government’s budget-setting process.

However, this process is due to begin next month.

Mr Stockan said the government and the council have “quite a bit of work to do over the next month.”

He also agreed with transport minister that the UK government has a role to play in Orkney getting new ferries.

When the group had first met, in January, there had been a commitment to meet monthly.

However, yesterday saw only the second meeting in over six months.

Orkney council leaders with the transport minister in Kirkwall. Image: Orkney Islands Council
