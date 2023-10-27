In Pictures: Frightening decorations light up Forres home with spooktacular display for Halloween

Frightening lights and ghoulish house decorations are back on a Forres street as part of one family’s growing Halloween tradition.

The Stewart family has been creating the bone-chilling scenes in the town’s Twinning Link for more than 10 years.

What started out as a small collection of ornaments and lights has now become an extravagantly scary collection that takes over the building – inside and out.

The Forres family now welcomes trick or treaters young and old to their house every year share their love of Halloween decorations.

‘I just love Halloween’

Pauline Stewart and her five children began their obsession with Halloween decorations in 2012.

This year they have added a huge 8ft light-up witch to their front garden to keep a watchful eye over the visitors.

She joins a massive ghost outside while a Dalek from Dr Who stands guard to catch any uninvited guests inside.

Mrs Stewart said: “It takes us a few days to put it all up, and then we do it all again for Christmas.

“I just love Halloween. I think it’s because I never really did it with own mum and dad. We were always moving from farm to farm.

“I don’t know what the neighbours think, they’ve never complained though. Everybody who comes to see loves it though.”

Forres decorations raise charity cash

Mrs Stewart and her children raise money for Cash for Kids every year through their Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Last year they raised £620 to add to the thousands they have collected previously.

This year a lucky dip is being organised for those brave enough to enter.

Mrs Stewart added: “I just enjoy seeing all the little kids’ faces when they come round every year to see it all. It makes it worthwhile.”

In pictures: Forres Halloween decorations