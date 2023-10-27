In Pictures: Frightening decorations light up Forres home with spooktacular display for Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

In Pictures: Frightening decorations light up Forres home with spooktacular display for Halloween

The home is popular with trick or treaters wanting to see the house of horrors.

David Mackay By David Mackay
The Stewart family surrounded by Halloween decorations in front garden.
The Stewart family loves sharing Halloween with others. Pictured: Sarah, Christopher, Kathleen and mother Pauline. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Frightening lights and ghoulish house decorations are back on a Forres street as part of one family’s growing Halloween tradition.

The Stewart family has been creating the bone-chilling scenes in the town’s Twinning Link for more than 10 years.

What started out as a small collection of ornaments and lights has now become an extravagantly scary collection that takes over the building – inside and out.

The Forres family now welcomes trick or treaters young and old to their house every year share their love of Halloween decorations.

‘I just love Halloween’

Pauline Stewart and her five children began their obsession with Halloween decorations in 2012.

This year they have added a huge 8ft light-up witch to their front garden to keep a watchful eye over the visitors.

She joins a massive ghost outside while a Dalek from Dr Who stands guard to catch any uninvited guests inside.

Pauline Stewart with skeleton.
Pauline Stewart with one of her temporary Halloween house guests. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Stewart said: “It takes us a few days to put it all up, and then we do it all again for Christmas.

“I just love Halloween. I think it’s because I never really did it with own mum and dad. We were always moving from farm to farm.

“I don’t know what the neighbours think, they’ve never complained though. Everybody who comes to see loves it though.”

Forres decorations raise charity cash

Stewart family inside on sofa surrounded by Halloween decorations.
The Stewart family raises money for charity every year. Pictured: Christopher, father Jan, mother Pauline, Christopher, Abbie-Rose, Sarah and Kathleen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Stewart and her children raise money for Cash for Kids every year through their Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Last year they raised £620 to add to the thousands they have collected previously.

This year a lucky dip is being organised for those brave enough to enter.

Mrs Stewart added: “I just enjoy seeing all the little kids’ faces when they come round every year to see it all. It makes it worthwhile.”

In pictures: Forres Halloween decorations

Inflatable ghosts in front garden looking at house.
Ghosts dominate the front garden. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Skeletons and pumpkins in back garden.
The decorations extend to the back garden. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
View of front garden with sign saying Happy Halloween.
Visitors are wished a “happy Halloween”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
View of Halloween lights in front garden with other properties in background.
The Halloween lights are very visible on the Forres street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sarah, Kathleen, Pauline and Christopher Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Visitors to the house get a warm welcome. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A replica Dalek from Dr Who stands guard inside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ghosts and pumpkins in front garden.
Ghouls and ghosts in the front garden. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kathleen Stewart with skeleton.
Kathleen Stewart and friend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation