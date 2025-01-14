£15 of food per day: Costs of keeping dumped Cairngorms Lynx revealed as fundraiser launched

New images of three lynx dumped in the Highlands have been issued by Edinburgh Zoo.

It comes as a fundraiser has been launched to help the cats who were illegally let loose into the Cairngorms last week.

On Wednesday, January 8, a pair of lynx were spotted in the the Drumguish area near Kingussie.

Specially-trained staff from the Kincraig-based Highland Wildlife Park were scrambled, and within 24 hours the cats were located, captured and quarantined before being transferred to their sister site at Edinburgh Zoo.

On Friday, January 10 it emerged that a second pair of lynx had also been let loose in the Dell of Killiehuntly area.

They were recaptured but one of them sadly passed away.

The animal was also transferred to the zoo, where all three will remain in quarantine for a period of 30 days.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed that all four animals were starved when they were captured.

Fundraiser launched to help lynx rescued in the Highlands

Edinburgh Zoo has released new pictures of the cats, with one image showing two of them snuggling up together as they get used to their new surroundings.

The RZSS has announced it has set up a fundraiser to help with their recovery and to cover veterinary costs.

The organisation revealed that it costs £15 to feed just one lynx per day.

The fundraiser reads: “Abandoned in a freezing forest in the Scottish Highlands, four lynx have just been rescued by dedicated RZSS keepers.

“Sadly, one did not survive their ordeal.

“Now at Edinburgh Zoo, the remaining three lynx need a safe, warm home and veterinary care so they can recover.

“Your gift today could help to give these three traumatised animals the chance to regain their health.

“With your support to help them, our dedicated keepers can give each animal the best of care.”