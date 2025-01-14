£15 of food per day: Costs of keeping dumped Cairngorms Lynx revealed as fundraiser launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

£15 of food per day: Costs of keeping dumped Cairngorms Lynx revealed as fundraiser launched

Edinburgh Zoo has released new images of the remaining three cats who had been left to starve.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Two lynx on quarantine
The three surviving lynx are now in quarantine at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: RZSS

New images of three lynx dumped in the Highlands have been issued by Edinburgh Zoo.

It comes as a fundraiser has been launched to help the cats who were illegally let loose into the Cairngorms last week.

On Wednesday, January 8, a pair of lynx were spotted in the the Drumguish area near Kingussie.

Specially-trained staff from the Kincraig-based Highland Wildlife Park were scrambled, and within 24 hours the cats were located, captured and quarantined before being transferred to their sister site at Edinburgh Zoo.

On Friday, January 10 it emerged that a second pair of lynx had also been let loose in the Dell of Killiehuntly area.

They were recaptured but one of them sadly passed away.

The animal was also transferred to the zoo, where all three will remain in quarantine for a period of 30 days.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed that all four animals were starved when they were captured. 

lynx on the loose
The first pair of lynx was captured on Thursday. Image: RZSS

Fundraiser launched to help lynx rescued in the Highlands

Edinburgh Zoo has released new pictures of the cats, with one image showing two of them snuggling up together as they get used to their new surroundings.

The RZSS has announced it has set up a fundraiser to help with their recovery and to cover veterinary costs.

The organisation revealed that it costs £15 to feed just one lynx per day.

The fundraiser reads: “Abandoned in a freezing forest in the Scottish Highlands, four lynx have just been rescued by dedicated RZSS keepers.

“Sadly, one did not survive their ordeal.

lynx in Edinburgh Zoo
The RZSS has launched a fundraiser to help get the lynx get the care they need. Image: RZSS

“Now at Edinburgh Zoo, the remaining three lynx need a safe, warm home and veterinary care so they can recover.

“Your gift today could help to give these three traumatised animals the chance to regain their health.

“With your support to help them, our dedicated keepers can give each animal the best of care.”

