Oak and Grain: Owners share their ‘massive relief’ as council approves Ullapool pizzeria plans

They hoped the pizzeria plans would be approved after already selling off their pizza van.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Oak & Grain's Dan and Adele Connell. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Ullapool is all set to get a new year-round pizza restaurant.

Oak and Grain’s plans to fire new life into an ageing Ullapool property have proven a success.

The new plans will see the travelling Neapolitan wood fired pizza unit make an ambitious move from pizza van to pizza parlour.

Co-owners Dan and Adele Connell took the plunge by selling their pizza van late last year.

Dan said it was a “massive relief” to see the plans approved.

He hopes the West Argyle Street location will expand their business into a year-round operation.

The plans also include renovated space for a new retailer.

Oak & Grain will be moving their pizza oven indoors. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

How is the revamp shaping up?

The West Argyle Street address has lain dormant since Costcutter closed its doors over a decade ago.

However, the newly approved plans will slice the building in two, making space for Oak and Grain’s new restaurant and a new retail space.

The new restaurant would include indoor seating with optional space outside for more tables if desired.

The site overlooks the vehicle waiting area for ferries so will have the option of serving both visitors and locals through an unusual double entrance design.

The old Costcutter overlooks ferry traffic so travellers can munch while they wait. Supplied by Google Maps.

Oak & Grain ‘went out on a limb’ with ex-Costcutter plans

Dan said:  “It has been a massive relief to finally have the development approved.

“We went out on a limb and sold the van back in November so we were really hoping that the pizzeria idea would come to life.

He adds the van didn’t travel much outside Ullapool, so having a fully-equipped indoor pizzeria will make things easier.

“We definitely think we won’t miss the cold winds that would blow into the van, making it harder to keep pizzas consistent.

“We are also looking forward to not having to deal with midges!!”

Oak & Grain could be a new late night pizza option for Ullapool. Supplied by Dan Connell.

What can customers expect?

Oak and Grain opened in 2022, operating out of a modified van with a wood-fired pizza oven inside.

Their menu has since been regularly updated with new pizzas.

Recent specials included a pulled pork pizza with ‘Nduja and a fruit crumble sweet option.

Oak & Grain have also experimented with Seafood toppings. Supplied by Dan Connell.

Dan said: “I think finally being able to offer somewhere for customers to sit and enjoy their pizza is something we are really going to love.

“With the van, everyone would just get their pizza and leave so hopefully being able to get feedback and see peoples reactions to their food will be great.”

A sweet option. Supplied by Dan Connell.

Dan said he was keen to keep plans for eager pizza fans “under wraps'” for now.

But he did suggest the new site will allow Oak & Grain to “experiment” more, hinting at fresh pasta, desserts and drinks.

However, these plans rely on getting more staff in to support the team.

He added: “We have amazing staff that we have managed to hold onto the last three years but we will require a few more staff members to help us manage the restaurant.”

Are you hungry yet? Oak & Grain’s new pizzeria should be coming soon. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

What else is planned for the site?

In addition to the new pizza hotspot, the rest of the site will be retained for retail space, with no clues given as to which vendor will take over the empty lot.

New windows will be installed along the shop frontage and repainted in white to replace “weathered grey”.

South-facing solar panels with also be installed on the roof of the new Oak and Grain pizzeria.

Conversation