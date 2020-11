Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting for the driver of a black Audi following a disturbance at an Invergordon store last night.

Officers in Easter Ross are appealing for information following the incident within the car park of the Co-op on the High Street in the town.

It took place at about 8.30pm.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Alness police on 101, quoting the incident number NE4309/20.