Views sought on west Lochaber community care hub plan

A consultation has started on ambitious plans to convert a set of derelict buildings into a care and community hub in the west Highlands.

The charity Urram has released an artist impression of its vision to transform a redundant school building, village hall, GP surgery and care home at the Dail Mhor site in Strontian.

It is proposed the hub will include new supported housing units, flexible day care and respite care facilities, a GP surgery and rooms for care at home, district nurse and ambulance services as well as a new community hall.

The plan has been devised by Urram, which was formed from a working group involving the Acharacle, Ardgour, Morvern, Sunart and West Ardnamurchan community councils in response to the Dail Mhor residential home closure in 2017.

The volunteer group aims to ensure long-term provision of care services, working in consultation with the community, Highland Council, NHS Highland and others.

Urram board member Jenni Hodgson said: “We are really pleased and excited to have reached the point where we can share with the community the draft drawings for the redevelopment of the Dail Mhor site.

“We are very much looking forward to hearing everyone’s views and suggestions, to enable us to work up the plan and see it through to fruition. This will be a major community development for the West Lochaber area.”

Responses are due by December 31.