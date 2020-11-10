Man airlifted to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on A9 between car and lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and car.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Dunbeath at about 10.30am.

Three fire crews from Thurso, Wick and Helmsdale were called, and used cutting gear to free one person.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a serious road crash on the A9 at Portormin Road, Dunbeath.

“Police were called around 10.30am to the incident involving a lorry and a car.

“A man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“The A9 is currently closed between Helmsdale and Latherton, and will be for some time.

“Local diversions are in place.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.36am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A9 near Dunbeath.

“We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one patient to Raigmore Hospital.”

UPDATE❗️⌚️15:15#A9 remains CLOSED⛔️both ways between Helmsdale and Latheron due to a serious RTC and is likely to remain closed for some time. Emergency services on scene. Please #UseAltRoute meantime.#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads @NLFerries @NLFerriesUpdate pic.twitter.com/AluIZ9f77F — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 10, 2020

A fire service spokeswoman added: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 10.35am.

“Three appliances from Thurso, Wick and Helmsdale were sent.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was in use to extract a casualty.

“A stop message was received at 12.26pm.”

Motorists in the area are being urged to use alternative routes.