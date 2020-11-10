Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Man airlifted to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on A9 between car and lorry

by Chris MacLennan
November 10, 2020, 12:29 pm Updated: November 10, 2020, 8:28 pm
© Robert MacDonaldA lorry and car collided on the A9 at Dunbeath Bridge
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and car.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Dunbeath at about 10.30am.

Three fire crews from Thurso, Wick and Helmsdale were called, and used cutting gear to free one person.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a serious road crash on the A9 at Portormin Road, Dunbeath.

“Police were called around 10.30am to the incident involving a lorry and a car.

“A man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“The A9 is currently closed between Helmsdale and Latherton, and will be for some time.

“Local diversions are in place.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.36am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A9 near Dunbeath.

“We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one patient to Raigmore Hospital.”

A fire service spokeswoman added: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 10.35am.

“Three appliances from Thurso, Wick and Helmsdale were sent.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was in use to extract a casualty.

“A stop message was received at 12.26pm.”

Motorists in the area are being urged to use alternative routes.

