After three years, new minister finally takes up post at Rosskeen Church

A Ross-shire church has ended its three-year search for a new full-time minister.

Rev Phil Gunn, a former youth worker, has been ordained and inducted into Rosskeen Parish Church in Alness.

A small service in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions was held and live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Mr Gunn, 36, said: “I am really excited to be getting started and looking forward journeying alongside the congregation as we explore what God has in store for us in the future.

“I am passionate about developing relationships in the wider community and hope to get to know folk of all ages, at a time when many are struggling and finding life tough due to Covid-19 restrictions, so we can share our faith and the Good News of Jesus.

“In some ways it is an exciting time for the church because more and more people have been engaging online and I plan to work with the congregation to keep that going and develop it in tandem with community outreach projects.”

Mr Gunn is married to Clare, a local GP, with whom he has three young children, Anna, Ben and Beth.

Rosskeen Parish Church has been without a full-time minister since October 2017 when Rev Rob Jones retired after 27 years in the post, with a locum filling in since.

Session Clerk John McHarg said: “We are all delighted that Phil is our new minister because we have known him for a few years.”