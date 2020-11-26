Drones drafted in to help investigation into Black Isle gyrocopter death crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Drones have been drafted to help with the ongoing investigation into the fatal Black Isle gyrocopter crash.

Paul Nichol, 67, was killed when the aircraft he was flying crashed into a field near Avoch.

A huge emergency services response rushed to the incident, which took place on November 12 at about 12.55pm.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is probing the crash, with help from the police.

Air support drones are being deployed today in the Munlochy area of the Black Isle to assist this investigation.

Air support RPAS will deployed today in the Munlochy area of Black Isle @northernPolice to assist the post accident investigation following an air accident earlier this month. Any info call 101. #blackisle — Police Scotland Air Unit (@polscotair) November 26, 2020

It is believed Mr Nichol, from Balloch, was only on his second solo flight when the tragedy happened.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area to come forward if they saw the aircraft as it flew from Inverness.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life, and we will have officers providing support at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the crash, however, we are appealing to anyone we haven’t spoken to, to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone who might also have images or video footage of the gyrocopter in the air or during the incident to please contact police either via 101, quoting incident number 1385 of 12 November, or via the online portal set up for this incident.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information, which can be found here.