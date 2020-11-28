Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
For Print / News / Highlands

Can you help? Police seek witnesses to two separate hit-and-run incidents in Highlands

by Chris MacLennan
November 28, 2020, 2:47 pm
© SuppliedPolice attended a one vehicle crash on a north-east road.
Police attended a one vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police in the Highlands are seeking witnesses after two separate hit and run incidents involving vehicles occurred in the past seven days.

The first incident occurred last Saturday in Brora between 1.30pm and 3pm.

Officers from Golspie are seeking information on damage caused to a red Citroen car at the town’s Co-op.

A second incident occurred on Thursday near Daviot on the outskirts of Inverness.

Around 3pm a Vauxhall Mokka collided with a VW Polo on the southbound carriageway.

Anybody with any information on either incident is urged to contact police on 101.

 

More from the Press and Journal