Can you help? Police seek witnesses to two separate hit-and-run incidents in Highlands

Police in the Highlands are seeking witnesses after two separate hit and run incidents involving vehicles occurred in the past seven days.

The first incident occurred last Saturday in Brora between 1.30pm and 3pm.

Officers from Golspie are seeking information on damage caused to a red Citroen car at the town’s Co-op.

Golspie Police are appealing for information about a hit & run incident involving a red Citroen, parked at the Co-op, Brora, between 1.30pm & 3pm Saturday, 21st November. Damage was caused to the vehicle. Any info contact Police on 101 NE4709-20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) November 28, 2020

A second incident occurred on Thursday near Daviot on the outskirts of Inverness.

Around 3pm a Vauxhall Mokka collided with a VW Polo on the southbound carriageway.

On Thursday 26th November 2020 about 3pm, a hit & run incident happened on the southbound carriageway near Daviot. A Vauxhall Mokka has collided with a VW Polo. Anyone with information please contact Police Scotland and quote reference number PS-20201124-0524. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) November 28, 2020

Anybody with any information on either incident is urged to contact police on 101.