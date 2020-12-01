Emergency services free casualty after vehicle leaves road near Dingwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fire service has used cutting equipment to remove a man from a vehicle after they left the road near a major Highland road.

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene, near the Ardullie roundabout joining the A862 to the A9, at around 6.50pm.

The man cut free from the vehicle was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. His condition is not known.

The A862 ahead of the roundabout, located east of Dingwall, was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved.

Hydraulic rescue and cutting equipment was used by the fire service to help get the person out, and they were then left in the care of the ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6.50pm to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A862 at the Ardullie roundabout.

“The car came off the road. The road was not blocked by the crash but it was closed around 7.20pm to allow for the vehicle recovery.

“The road reopened around 9.30pm.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We are in attendance at an RTC not far from Dingwall after getting the call at 6.53pm. Police and ambulance are there as well.

“We are involved in helping with the removal of the casualty from the vehicle.

“We have used hydraulic rescue equipment and cutting equipment.

“We got the stop message in at 8.18pm. The fire service made the vehicle safe and the casualty was left in the hands of the Scottish Ambulance Service.