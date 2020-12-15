Wick arts centre unveils festive programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Christmas isn’t cancelled in the far north as a Caithness arts venue unveils its festive programme.

Lyth Arts Centre’s (LAC) Covid-compliant programme includes a festive drive-in and streamed version of a Christmas theatre show.

The centre says this will provide much needed paid-for work for Highland artists after a difficult year for the creative industries, and support the Caithness community through the unusual winter.

LAC has commissioned 12 local artists to design a booklet of 12 creative activities entitled ‘Caithness Under The Christmas Tree’.

This will be distributed to every child in the county through schools, nurseries and community groups, or on order from LAC’s website.

It’s suitable for all ages.

A new installation explores Caithness’s winter and Christmas history in a drive-in entitled ‘Caithness, Through Your Windscreen’.

Projected onto the LAC Artists’ House, it uses archive material, animation and oral history recordings to creative a magical festive film.

It’s has been created in collaboration with Wildbird from Moray, and features films and photographs from the Wick Society, Wick Voices, the Johnston Collection, Nucleus and Castletown Heritage Society.

Audiences can enjoy the installation from their own vehicles.

Caithness Pizza will be supplying festive Italian-inspired snacks, delivered straight to the car doors.

The event opens on Monday December 14 and runs for a week.

Tickets are free but booking is essential.

To make up for the lack of Christmas show this year, LAC has arranged for ‘White’, the hit children’s show by Scottish theatre company Catherine Wheels, to be shown in every primary school in Caithness, at no cost to schools or pupils.

Sutherland primaries Tongue and Farr have also signed up.

LAC co-director Tom Barnes said: “We know this winter period will be different, and likely difficult for many in our community so we wanted to ensure we could host some positive, creative activities for people in Caithness to enjoy together.

“Whilst it’s not our usual festive offer, the pandemic has forced us to think in new and engaging ways and we think our Christmas programme this year will be one of the best yet.’

The projects have been funded through the Scottish Government’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund.