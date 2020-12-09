Aviemore church holds drive-in service to bring people together at Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aviemore church is hosting a drive-in service to bring the community together over Christmas.

Hope Church will run a “carols by headlight” event on Friday, December 18, to spread some festive joy.

The free event will include carol singing, the nativity story and a quiz – all from the safety of people’s cars.

Church planter Kenny Rogan said: “It is actually fully booked but we’re looking at ways to increase our capacity.

“We had heard of the drive-in services before but we thought it would be too big for us.

“We really thought we wouldn’t be able to do anything. Then we were put in touch with Faith Mission in Inverness and they were helping run drive-in services for churches.”

The church was then determined to find a car park where the event could take place and MacDonald Aviemore Resort was happy to help.

Although they had to keep the event short because people will have to to turn their engines off and enjoy the event without heating, many fun activities have been packed in.

As cars arrive at 6.10pm, carols will be playing in the background and there will be a mini quiz with answers being submitted via text.

People will also be able to take photos of themselves inside the car to send in as the best decorated vehicle will win a prize.

There will then be an introduction, some more carols, readings from the Christmas story, prayers and more carols.

Currently there is a waiting list for tickets and Mr Rogan thinks the event sold out so quickly because people want to feel a spirit of togetherness at a time when many are feeling isolated.

He added: “There is something about doing something together that can be really lovely so that’s exactly the thinking behind it.”