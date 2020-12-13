Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Highland musicians have banded together to help grant the wishes of children with-life limiting conditions.

The all-star cast have come together on a two-track charity single, released by the organisers of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, in support of its partner charity When You Wish Upon a Star.

The initiative was launched by organisers following the cancellation of the 2020 instalment of the hugely popular music festival due to Covid-19.

The festival is now scheduled to return in 2021, over July 29, 30 and 31.

“It has been such a tough year for everyone across the world and for us who work in the events industry it’s been pretty heartbreaking that we had our summer events cancelled,” said the festival’s producer Dougie Brown.

“With pantomimes and a lot of family activities also being cancelled, we thought we were well placed to do something and offer a bit of positive Christmas festive cheer.

“We came up with the idea of speaking to some of the musicians involved to see if they could put together a Christmas single to raise funds for our charity which, like many others, has been hit very hard this year.”

Bella’s 12 Days of Christmas

The first track on the single is a Belladrum-inspired rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas, written by great friend of the festival, Hamish Macdonald.

A host of festival favourites have come together on the track, including multi-award winning Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis and former Scottish shinty captain, musician and member of Manran, Gary Innis.

Highland band Torridon are also part of the band, alongside Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Fun Box, Rhythmnreel, James Mackenzie and The Dangleberries.

The second track features pupils from local primary school Tomnacross singing a rendition of Silent Night.

Everyone involved recorded their parts from home; meanwhile, the cover artwork was designed by Tomnacross primary school pupil Evie Mackinnon, who won a school-wide design competition.

The release of their single forms part of a winter programme unveiled by festival organisers.

A three-day virtual festival ‘A very Bella Christmas’ is among the festivities running from Friday, December 18 through until Sunday featuring live music, storytelling, magic, family shows and Gaelic panto.

When You Wish Upon a Star has granted more than 17,500 wishes to children across the UK over the last three decades.

The charity’s Judith King said: “The Bella community coming together to raise festive spirits after such a difficult year for all of us is just incredible.

“It will help us to secure our children’s wishes, which are all on hold due to the pandemic, and take us one step closer to granting them in 2021 once it is safe to do so.”

The singles can be bought at https://belladrumfestival.bigcartel.com/products or downloaded from the following link: https://belladrumfestival.bigcartel.com/products

More Belladrum stories