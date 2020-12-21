Firefighters thank the public for their support as they raise £7,300 in support of disadvantaged families

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Donations are flooding in for a group of Highland firefighters who have gone above and beyond to raise more than £7,300 for charitable causes.

Crews from Badenoch and Strathspey embarked on a 24 hour marathon challenge in the run up to Christmas with hopes of raising £2,500 in support of disadvantaged families across the region.

Staff from Aviemore, Grantown, Newtonmore and Kingussie battled the brisk weather to walk, cycle and run through the night across Aviemore to cover the equivalent distance from John O’Groats to Land’s End in their fire kit.

However, within just a matter of hours, the team surpassed its initial target.

Rather than stop, crews pushed on to rack up the miles, reaching Paris and then onto Milan, raising more than £6,900 through their JustGiving page; almost tripling their initial target.

We done it!! A massive thank you for all the support ! 🥰🥰 Posted by Badenoch and Strathspey Community Fire Stations on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Aviemore Watch commander, Laura McHardy, was one of the core organisers of the event. She said: “As members of the local Badenoch and Strathspey Communities and as firefighters serving these communities we are so humbled by how the public got behind us not only in terms of monetary donations but how they cheered us on and gifted boxes of chocolates and refreshments during the event.

“For us as a team the fundraiser was always about coming together to give back at Christmas and support people in our communities who need it through these challenging times.”