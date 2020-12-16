Something went wrong - please try again later.

Businesses in Inverness and Nairn have Christmas wrapped up for 100 families in need.

Cru Holdings, which operates five bars and restaurants, will deliver turkey and the trimmings to homes free of charge.

Scott Murray, managing director of the firm, also sits on the board of Highland mental health charity Mikeysline.

He said: “We are proud to be able to spread some festive cheer and help those in need in our communities by working in partnership with local charities, who will identify the recipients.”

Mr Murray also commended the 100-plus staff at the businesses who will be offered a Christmas dinner hamper in lieu of a staff awards party. Employees can donate their meal to the allocation for charity if they wish.

He added: “Our teams have worked tirelessly through the toughest conditions we have ever faced in business, and we have been so impressed by their dedication.