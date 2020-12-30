Oban man kicks off run to Fort William and back

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Oban man set off on the run of his life last night by heading all the way to Fort William and back on foot – a feat which he plans to complete within 24 hours in near freezing temperatures.

Innes Hughes, 23, set off from Station Square at 5pm yesterday and expects to return to the same location at that time today.

He is taking on the challenge just months after going under the knife to have his gall bladder removed.

The fitness fanatic works part time as a personal trainer and part time in Tesco – two jobs which he will continue with when he moves to Glasgow in the New Year.

Innes qualified as a personal trainer in March, just as the country went into lockdown, and was unable to embark upon his new career immediately.

It was during that time that he completed his first challenge of running from Fort William to Oban.

But now he is ready for the 100-mile challenge to the Lochaber town and back, completing a loop of a loch in the Firth of Lorn at Creagan to make up the miles.

He is raising money for Oban peer to peer support group Martyn’s Monday Club, which people struggling with mental health issues.

Innes said: “In the last few years I have had my own ups and downs. A lot of people really rely on support groups like that and with lockdown there is a big need for them, more than ever. I have spoken to people who go to it and they have said how much it helps them.

“I can’t think of a better cause than a group like that.”

He added: “I have spoken to ultra runners from all over the country. They say if it is your first 100 miles you are looking at 18 months training and to do it in 24 hours you are seriously pushing it. But I like a challenge. I had my gall bladder removed in October so I started training after recovery from that.”

Innes will start on the A85 Oban to Perth road and join the cycle route to Fort William at Benderloch.

He said: “I have got six check points every 15 miles. I will only stop for 20 minutes to refuel with water and food. My other half Natalia Chmielecka will be at four of them and my best friend Andrew Scott at two.

“When I get home I will go for a long bath.”

People can support him at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/innes-hughes-100miles