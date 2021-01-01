Highland Council staff volunteer their time as demand for help surges during the festive period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Calls for help through the coronavirus pandemic have more than doubled in the north since Christmas.

Highland Council staff have been giving up their time to support the community as Scotland’s largest local authority has received thousands of calls to its helpline.

In its first two weeks in operation the council handled more than 5,000 calls.

However, as cases across the north continue to rise and thousands of households are left isolated in tier four restrictions, pleas from people in search of welfare and business assistance has more than doubled during the festive period.

In a call to action, staff swiftly established a Covid-19 emergency response, with people volunteering their time to deliver food and essentials, processing business grants and welfare applications, taking calls on the council’s dedicated helplines and contacting the most vulnerable members of the community.

More than 300 resilience groups have now been established across the Highlands pulling together community groups and individual volunteers to provide vital support where it is needed most.

As Scotland’s largest local authority looks ahead to the New Year, council leader councillor Margaret Davidson issued a vow of thanks to staff, community groups and volunteers for their dedication in navigating through a highly challenging year.

She said: “It is now nine months since the original lock-down in March which makes it even more heartening to see the continued dedication and ingenuity of our staff, local community groups and volunteers who are providing a wide range of support in our communities.

“The amount of work that has been going on day-in and day-out has been immense. I am proud and humbled by the resilience and dedication of our workforce, local community groups and everyone who has volunteered.”

Amidst the restrictions on social gatherings, Highland communities have been finding innovative ways to stay better connected.

Dozens of events have been held virtually as charities move operations online, hosting drop-in session and video calls with members.

Councillor Allan Henderson, chairman of the Communities and Place Committee, echoed the leader’s thanks and praise.

He added: “Our communities and the many people who have stepped up and volunteered their time and skills really deserve our gratitude.

“Looking out for each other and helping the most vulnerable through these very challenging times remains a priority for everyone.

“What has particularly struck me is how quickly everyone has adapted and created new ways of working together – the efforts of so many, do really make a difference so thank you.”