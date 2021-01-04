Gairloch museum to remain closed until February

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Curators of a Wester Ross museum say the path forward looks “uncertain” as they decide to keep their doors closed until February.

Gairloch Museum currently remains shut to visitors under tier four restrictions but was scheduled to reopen on January 16.

However, operators have decided to extend the closure by more than two weeks as they grapple with what’s to come.

In the coming weeks, curator Dr Karen Buchanan will remain hard at work behind the scenes on their collections and exhibitions within the former cold war bunker.

Speaking about the decision, she said they are taking the opportunity to regroup and reflect on their efforts in preparation for the year ahead.

“We are going to have to be shut until January 16 but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what’s going to happen after that generally,” she said.

“The picture is not necessarily looking very positive at the moment.

“We are very seasonal up here and before we moved into the new building we were closed for four months over the winter.

“It was nice to go between the very busy periods of the season and have the time to sit back and reflect and work on what we are doing next year.

“The down time is much shorter now, only being closed for the one month, but it still gives us a good opportunity to do that.”

The award-winning visitor attraction, operated by Gairloch Museum Heritage Trust, was given the royal seal of approval by Princess Anne during their official opening last year.

The former cold war bunker was extensively renovated into the two-storey museum which welcomed 10,000 visitors through the doors between July and December in their opening year.

The original building, essentially a concrete box inside a concrete box, was built to withstand the effects of a hydrogen bomb.

The west coast museum has now gone on to have national success by securing the 2020 Art Fund Museum of the Year award and being shortlisted at the Scottish Design Awards.