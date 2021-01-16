Fire crews in attendance at house blaze in Fortrose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews are in attendance at a house blaze in the Highland town of Fortrose.

The fire is understood to have started around 10:45pm with emergency service vehicles on the scene soon after.

Three fire appliances and one height vehicle are currently tackling the blaze.

The town of Fortrose, which lies on the banks of the Moray Firth, is about six miles north-east of Inverness.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently dealing with a dwelling fire in Fortrose and are still in attendance.”