Fire crews work overnight to extinguish blaze at Fortrose house

Fire crews worked overnight to extinguish a blaze at a house in Fortrose.

Emergency services were called to Castle Street in the town at about 10.45pm.

Three appliances and a height vehicle attended the incident, with fire fighters remaining on scene for more than six hours.

They left Castle Street at about 4.50am, after making sure the area was safe.

There was not thought to be any injuries.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We used two hose-reel jets, one main jet, one safety jet, four breathing apparatuses and a height appliance.

“We left the scene at 4.50am.”

A police spokeswoman added: “Around 11.40pm on Friday, 15 January, officers were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at a fire at a property on Castle Street, Fortrose.

“There were no reports of any injuries and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”