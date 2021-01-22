Fundraising aims to help football club hit by vandalism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland football club hit by a spate of vandalism has praised fundraisers who have pledged money to help it improve security.

In the most recent incident last week the club reported seats and bottles were broken, recently-laid turf put down on new drainage areas was lifted, and an area of the Claggan Park pitch was damaged, while someone also entered the clubhouse.

It followed another incident earlier this month and previous vandalism in July last year when seats were smashed in the stand and empty drink bottles and cans were strewn around the park. In March 2019 vandals caused hundreds of pounds of damage during another break-in.

The incidents prompted football fan Billy Corbett, a former committee member of fellow Highland League Club Clachnacuddin, to set up an online crowdfunding page. It has now raised about £2,000.

Mr Corbett said the ground, which is overlooked by Ben Nevis, is one of the most picturesque and iconic in Britain.

He said: “I have found the people involved with Fort William to be among the friendliest in the league and I am shocked and dismayed at what they have faced and the damage caused. The fundraiser will try to help them in some small way.”

The football club said they are appalled at the damage and have thanked people on social media for contributing to the fundraising campaign.

Club treasurer Willie Edwards said: “Before it was broken seats and broken bottles, but now its damage to the clubhouse and the pitch. I don’t know if it’s a vendetta or what.

“It’s not the money that’s the main issue, it’s the man hours and effort people put in t the club.”

He said the money raised will be used to improve the CCTV system at the ground: “The fundraising has been brilliant, we can’t thank Billy enough and we are so grateful to everyone that has contributed, particularly in the current climate.”

A police spokesman said advice has been offered to the club and no arrests have been made.