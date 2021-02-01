NHS Highland officials deliver first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 13% of Highland population

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland health officials have vaccinated almost 43,000 people across the north against Covid-19.

A total of 42,755 people across NHS Highland’s board area – which includes parts of Argyll – have so far received their first dose vaccinations – 13% of the region’s population.

Almost 85% of the over 80s group have also been inoculated by GP colleagues, meeting their target with several days to spare.

NHS Highland officials are hopeful that by Friday, 10 times more people will have been vaccinated, compared to those in December.

Dr Paul Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for NHS Highland, explained it has been a massive undertaking, made easier by the staff involved.

He said: “This is a significant exercise. We are delivering the vaccination across a large and challenging geography, during winter, while simultaneously coordinating variable supply of vaccine products.

“The challenge really cannot be underestimated but is it thanks to all the staff involved with this programme and the tremendous effort they have put in that we have been able to deliver the vaccine to, as it stands now, 13% of our population.”

All care home residents, aside from those homes who currently have a Covid-19 outbreak, have also been offered their first Covid-19 vaccination with figures showing a 90% uptake rate.

Health officials confirmed they are also focusing on ensuring all frontline staff receive their first dose as swiftly as possible, as they work to ensure the second dose is delivered within 12 weeks, in line with national guidance.

Dr Davidson added: “Delivery of the vaccine has been exciting to see but it is important to remember that this is only one part of how we can win this fight against Covid-19.

“Protection for an individual following vaccination may take weeks to develop and the extent to which vaccination prevents spread of Covid is still unclear.

“Please follow Facts. Wear a face covering, avoid crowded areas, clean surfaces, keep a two metre distance and, what I would really like to stress, the importance of self-isolating and booking a test if you have symptoms.”