Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Emergency services have been called to a road in the Highlands after a van left the embankment.

Police arrived on the scene, on Migdale Road between Bonar Bridge and Strathcarnoch, at around 7.40am and brought in the fire service and ambulance shortly afterwards.

The location of the vehicle required the three fire appliances that attended to use ladders and safe working at height equipment.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “The incident happened between Bonar Bridge and Strathcarnoch at around 7.40am.

“It involved one vehicle and there are no reports of any injuries.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were called to an RTC on Migdale Road in Bonar Bridge at 7.42am.

“It was one vehicle which had left the embankment, so we attended with three appliances from Bonar Bridge, Lairg and Golspie.

“We used hydraulic equipment, ladders and safe working at height equipment due to the location of the vehicle.

“We got the stop at 8.24am, though are now away from the scene.”

An ambulance spokeswoman Service said: “We were called to an incident this morning at Bonar Bridge where a van had left the road.

“One ambulance attended the incident and no one was taken to hospital.”