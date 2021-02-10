Vulnerable Highland families to receive new digital devices this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 600 tablets and laptops will be delivered to vulnerable children and families later this week, ensuring they are not digitally excluded.

Highland Council is expecting a delivery of 617 i-pads and Chromebooks imminently, delivered through the Connecting Scotland scheme.

The technology is also being supported by Mi-Fi devices which will ensure connectivity with unlimited data for families for up to two years.

The recipients will also have access to ‘digital champions’ in Highland Council for support to use their devices and connectivity to maximum effect.

Health, social care and wellbeing committee chairwoman councillor Linda Munro, said: “This is fantastic news.

“The scheme will ensure that children, young people and families can participate fully in child’s plan and child protection meetings.

“It will also allow children’s views to be gathered online and young people eligible for aftercare support can access this remotely.

“Young people and families currently unable to access services because they live in rural areas will receive a more equitable service by being connected to support services Highland wide and beyond.”