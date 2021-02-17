Priest finds socially-distanced way to continue Ash Wednesday tradition with pouches handed out in local shops

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland priest has helped to ensure the members of his parish can continue Ash Wednesday traditions in a socially distanced manner.

Father Stan Pamula of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Cumins Parish, Morar, and St Mary’s, Arisaig, would usually smudge repentance ashes on the foreheads of worshippers in the shape of a cross.

But, with Covid restrictions ruling that out this year, he has handed out pouches and vials of holy water to local shops, along with his church newsletter, so that people can do it themselves at home.

Father Pamula said: “To honour this tradition in the parish, we had to make preparations a week or two before Ash Wednesday.

© Supplied by Morar Catholic Churc

“I had to make sure my parishioners all got ashes in my church newsletter, which I am delivering to local shops because people aren’t able to come to church.

“Normally we would all gather in church and I would mark their foreheads with ashes.

“As I mark the forehead I say ‘repent, and believe in the gospel,’ and ‘remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return’.

“We are called upon to repent and make ourselves better for Easter and also better in life.”

He added: “This year people can’t come to receive ashes, so they have to do it from home.

“The head of the household can do it or they could follow the live-stream, when I did mass at 10am.

“People were encouraged to mark the foreheads of other household members. It’s the best we can do in the circumstances.

“We have had a great response, normally I do about 70 newsletters, this year I have given out more than 120.”

Bringing the community together

Meanwhile, a north-east church is holding a 40-day online programme to mark the season of reflection and preparation before the Easter celebrations.

Ellon Parish Church has put together a range of activities – including readings, online services and exercises – to bring the local community together in “kindness, love and faith”.

The church’s “journey through lent” began with a special service to mark Ash Wednesday.

On every Sunday until Easter, people will receive an email with all the activities planned for each day of the week, which they can do at their own pace at home.

© Jim Irvine/DCT Media

Rev Alastair Bruce said they hope to encourage “random acts of kindness” and make a difference for people in the community.

He said: “The church building might be closed, but we are very much active.

“It’s a way of trying to bring everybody together, build a community and give people something to focus on each day, even though we can’t physically gather during lockdown.

“We decided to mail these newsletters, so everybody can have access to them, regardless of whether they have social media or internet.

“We have been there for our members all the way through the pandemic in every way we can, but we really wanted to do something for them to give them hope and deepen their faith through lent.

“We hope this would help reduce a bit of isolation for folk in the community and show them that they are loved and cherished.”

People can sign up on the Ellon Parish Church’s website.

