Tributes to Brora Rangers club legend Sheena Manson following decades of devotion to Highland League side

Football fans and community groups have paid tribute to Brora Rangers club legend Sheena Manson who served the Highland League side for more than 50 years.

Mrs Manson, who died last week aged 89, was for many home and visiting supporters the face of the club to which she dedicated much of her life.

Having lived a short distance from the ground at Dudgeon Park, she became a popular committee member of the football club and social club, while working in a number of voluntary roles.

Her dedication and service led to the retired school dinner lady being voted into the club’s hall of fame in 2017.

Such was her popularity that fans of many Highland League sides, as well as community organisations, added their own testimonials after Brora posted a tribute on social media.

The club described her as a “tireless worker” who gave the majority of her time to the club and also organised fundraising events for Brora as well as many other groups including the Highland Hospice and the League of Friends at the Lawson Memorial Hospital.

The message stated: “Sheena was a real stalwart at the social club which was her life, serving as committee member, secretary, bartender, caterer. You name it, Sheena did it.

“Almost single-handed she persevered to keep the social club afloat in times of financial difficulties, and we all owe her our deep gratitude for her endeavours.”

Among the highlights of her association with Brora were the successive league titles in 2013–14 and 2014–15, while the club was also crowned champions in the incomplete 2019–20 season.

Mrs Manson’s grand-daughter Claire Shaw said: “She was always a lover of football and got involved in the club from an early age.

“She was just a fixture there, I don’t think there was much she didn’t do apart from manage the team, although I’m sure she would have liked to.

“To read the tributes makes me so proud, it’s just phenomenal what people are saying about her.

“She was the heart of the club and away fans said she was a face they always looked forward to seeing and that she took the time to make everyone welcome.”

Club chairman William Powrie said Mrs Manson was an integral part of the club and will be a hard act to follow.

He said: “Brora Rangers have had some very lean times over past 30-40 years but she was there and held the club together in lots of ways and for that contribution we will be forever in her debt.

“Many clubs are entirely dependent on unsung heroes like Sheena.”

Team manager Steven Mackay added: “Sheena was a figurehead for the club. She was always there every Saturday without fail, not just at home games but for away games she was on the team bus with her blanket and tub of sweets.

“She suffered the hard years as a Brora fan in the mid-90s and 2000s so it was lovely she enjoyed the success of our back-to-back league titles.

“She was a lovely person and everyone had respect for her. She will be sadly missed but will never be forgotten in the eyes of the Brora fans.”

Mrs Manson is survived by sisters Ann and Joey, son John, grand-daughters Claire and Charlotte and great grand-daughters Ruby and Lily.