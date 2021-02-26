Construction equipment worth £5,000 stolen from site in Tornagrain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Construction equipment worth about £5,ooo has been stolen from a site in Tornagrain, near Inverness.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened between 5pm on Wednesday and 6.20am on Thursday.

The construction site was entered and items valued at approximately £5,000 were stolen.

DC Paul Sanderson said: “Construction sites can be easy targets for thieves.

“The high-value of plant, tools and equipment can lead to quick and easy profit for successful thieves.”

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or any concerns in relation to suspicious activity in or around construction sites, can contact Police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

“Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Tornagrain is a new town being built beside Inverness by Moray Estates, with a current population of about 400 people.

There are plans to build 5,000 homes, three primary schools, a secondary school, shops and parks, and it is expected to take 50 years to complete.

The project achieved a few milestones last year, as it opened its first shop, followed by a pharmacy and the first social housing unit was occupied.

Moray Estates claim that Tornagrain is the first new town to be built in Scotland for more than 50 years.