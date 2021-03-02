Crowdfunder launched to support cancer-stricken four-year-old and her family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Easter Ross family has been overwhelmed by the public’s support after a crowdfunding appeal was launched to support their four-year-old daughter’s transplant journey.

Young Adeline Davidson has endured an agonising two-year wait for a stem cell transplant to combat a rare form of blood cancer.

Last month, the Alness family were dealt another devastating blow after health officials in Glasgow postponed the procedure after the donor fell ill.

Her parents Steph, 26, and Jordan, 28, are eagerly awaiting an update on the nature of his illness and establish whether the procedure can go ahead.

Amidst the delay, Adeline and her mother have now been separated from siblings Jude and Josie and her father following concerns over her Hickman line.

Mother and daughter are now temporarily staying in Glasgow ahead of Adeline’s pre-transplant checks to avoid the stress of travelling back and forth.

Having been touched by their story, Kathryn Stevenson from Sheffield has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help raise £1,000 to support the family.

The 58-year-old had spotted Adeline’s story and was eager to help in any way she could.

“There was just something about Adeline,” she said.

“She’s just a month younger than one of my granddaughters and she’s adorable.

“She makes me chuckle with some of the things she does like putting make-up on her face, which ends up all over the place.

“If it was my granddaughter going through it I would just want everybody in the world to try and help.”

“The stress her family is under must be immense and I just think anything that helps take away some of that pressure would be wonderful.

“I just want the family to know there are people who care that don’t even know them.”

The latest setback arose almost two years to the day since Adeline’s transplant journey began.

In December, the family were dealt a blow as health officials postponed her procedure, scheduled to take place in January, due to Brexit complications.

On several occasions, the family have been left no with no choice but to return to the register and launch a public appeal to find multiple donors following a series of complications.

Mrs Davidson said: “There have been let-downs but this time feels different.

“I feel it’s the time for it to happen, but it is difficult, as I can’t take another delay.

“So many people have just been unbelievable. It’s just lovely.

“I feel really touched that people have stayed with us so long.

“For people to feel like they know Adeline and feel she is so special, like we do, it really gets you.

She added: “We are so thankful and overwhelmed that people want to support us.

“We know a lot of people follow our journey but there are people out there in the same situation and no-one knows them.

“It means the world to us.”