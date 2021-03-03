Positive Covid-19 case closes Stornoway Primary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A confirmed case of Covid-19 has been linked to Stornoway Primary school – prompting its precautionary closure.

Parents were informed this evening that the positive test would mean the closure of the school and nursery until at least the end of this week.

Efforts have been put in place by staff to ensure that the Childcare centre at the school remains open and children of key workers will still be able to attend classes.

As a result of the linked case, the majority of staff except those needed to help out at the key worker hub will work from home to provide remote learning for pupils.

Posting on social media the school confirmed that more information would be provided to parents regarding arrangements for the rest of this week and for reopening next week