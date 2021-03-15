Tuesday, March 16th 2021 Show Links
Man charged after spate of vandalism in Fort William

by Michelle Henderson
March 15, 2021, 3:36 pm Updated: March 15, 2021, 9:01 pm
© PA Archive/Press Association ImaPolice are appealing for witnesses to come forward following three incidents in Fort William this morning.
A man has been arrested and charged following a spate of vandalism in Lochaber.

Police in Fort William were earlier investigating after the local high school was broken into.

Officers were called to Lochaber High School at about 7am following reports of a break-in.

The incident happened an hour after a vehicle was discovered on fire in the school grounds, with a window smashed in a house in the Kilmalie Road area of Caol around 3.40am.

The break-in was the third call in as many hours for officers, with investigations carried out to establish if the incidents were linked.

Now, a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

