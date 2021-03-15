Man charged after spate of vandalism in Fort William

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested and charged following a spate of vandalism in Lochaber.

Police in Fort William were earlier investigating after the local high school was broken into.

Officers were called to Lochaber High School at about 7am following reports of a break-in.

Officers in Fort William can confirm that a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with three incidents; vandalism, wilful fireraising and a break-in, reported in the area on Monday, 15 March. READ MORE https://t.co/CUHMSAYztu pic.twitter.com/SzkYVqwTA1 — Lochaber & Skye Police (@LochabSkyePol) March 15, 2021

The incident happened an hour after a vehicle was discovered on fire in the school grounds, with a window smashed in a house in the Kilmalie Road area of Caol around 3.40am.

The break-in was the third call in as many hours for officers, with investigations carried out to establish if the incidents were linked.

Now, a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.