Thieves steal £3,000 bike equipment from Black Isle garage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than £3,000 of bike equipment has been stolen from a garage on the Black Isle.

Thieves entered the insecure garage in the Culbokie area before making off with several high-value hybrid bikes and other equipment. .

Among the items stolen was a Black Cube electric Hybrid bicycle made by Bosch with a battery pack fitted on the crossbar, and a charging pack.

Between the morning of Monday 8th March and 1200 pm on Saturday 13th March 2021, unknown person(s) have entered an… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

They also took a Black Boardman Hybrid bicycle with a red frame, thin road tyres, a small repair bag underneath seat and scrapes to handlebars, valued at £1,000.

The thefts happened sometime between last Monday morning and noon on Saturday.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.