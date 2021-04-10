Afternoon tea delivery drive raises money for flood-hit Inverness charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A serial fundraiser combined tea and sympathy to come to the aid of an Inverness charity that was hit by a devastating flood.

Seonag Anderson rallied a troop of volunteers to make home-made afternoon teas in support of The Oxygen Works after burst pipes left it facing damage costing tens of thousands of pounds and delayed re-opening plans.

The Oxygen Works uses oxygen therapy and other treatments to help people with a variety of conditions including multiple sclerosis, cancer, Parkinson’s and diabetes.

Mrs Anderson was moved into action after learning of the charity’s plight.

She said: “I know they do a lot of good work could do with some money. I thought if we could do 50 teas it would raise a few hundred pounds.”

However, the response meant she oversaw a Covid-compliant operation that prepared 200 teas for collection or delivery, with more than £2,000 being raised for the charity.

The sandwich fillers and bread were donated by the community initiative at Tesco at Inverness retail park, while the Chieftain Hotel provided room in its function and dining rooms.

© Supplied by Seonag Anderson

Mrs Anderson, Royal National Mod officer for An Commun Gaidhealach, said: “It just escalated with people buying, not just for themselves, but paying it forward to send to other people, including relatives they have not seen for a year now.

“Everyone was very generous. It lifted the spirits and gave people something to focus on and it was great to see a smile on people’s faces.”

She has now raised more than £30,000 for good causes over a number of years and plans a further project later in the year for the charities Mikeysline and James’ Support Group.

Oxygen Works CEO Leigh-Ann Little said: “As well as being hugely grateful, I am in complete awe of Seonag and her team who helped with the afternoon teas.

“To raise over £2,000 for our centre is absolutely incredible, and will be a huge boost to our charity when we have lost so many fundraising opportunities through events and donations with the centre being closed.

“To put that into perspective, £2,000 will fund our oxygen for around a month which will allow over 100 people to benefit from this unique and effective therapy.”