Covid restrictions have kept Kevin Button hundreds of miles from his brother-in-law, who is in hospital in Inverness after suffering a stroke.

But he is going to great lengths to aid his recovery and support a charity by taking on his first marathon.

Mr Button, 35, lives in Tonyrefail, South Wales, with wife Nicci, whose brother Chris Darch is recovering in Raigmore Hospital.

He was struck down by a stroke just before Christmas last year after playing in a charity football match.

Mr Darch, 46, who is originally from Cardiff, has lived in Inverness for more than 20 years with his wife Sharon and their children, Cieran and Emily.

They too have been prevented from providing him with the bedside support they would wish as a result of Covid restrictions.

Initial fundraising target passed

After deciding to raise money for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), Mr Button signed up for the Newport marathon, just a few miles from his home in the Rhondda.

And when the event was rearranged he decided to go ahead and run the distance virtually on the original date, April 18, in Cardiff.

He set an initial target of £250, but so far has raised more than £1,265 after creating a fundraising page.

Mr Button, who works in a builder’s merchant, said: “We feel very helpless because we haven’t been able to go up there to see Chris or do anything for him and his family.

“His own family couldn’t spend Christmas with him and because of restrictions since January, they are not even allowed in the hospital. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

“I wanted to do something to raise awareness about stroke and CHSS seemed the ideal charity for people like Chris.”

Mr Button has run half marathons before but this will be his first attempt at the full distance.

He said: “To be honest, my body is falling apart as the training is very hard.

“I’m trying to run five miles every other day and do a minimum 25 miles a week.

“I’ve done events for cancer charities in the past and thinking of the people I’m doing it for has helped me push me and keep me focused on completing the events.

“I’ll be thinking about Chris the whole time in Cardiff.

Heartfelt challenge

“I hope the money raised can help CHSS provide more services to people who need it most.

“The amazing support I’ve had means the world to me. And it will mean the world to Chris, too.”

Megan McFarlane, CHSS fundraiser, said: “This is an incredibly heartfelt challenge that Kevin is taking on for his brother in law Chris and his family, we are delighted to be a part of it.

“It’s people like Kevin, who take on these amazing challenges, that make an enormous difference to those living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

“The money raised from Kevin’s marathon will ensure that people like Chris and his family get the right help and support when they need it most.”