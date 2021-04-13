Parents praise ‘drug-free’ approach to ADHD rolled out in western Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents have praised a “drug-free” approach to ADHD which has been rolled out in part of Scotland.

The Changing Lives Initiative has been working in Argyll and Bute, as well as parts of Ireland, following a major funding award from the European Union.

Over the last two years, 174 families and more than 500 professionals in the west of Scotland have benefitted from the project.

Focusing on children aged between three and seven with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), it takes a “preventative” approach to help parents and guardians better support their children.

It hosts regular sessions to teach people about ADHD research and treatment, and offers places on a 20-week course.

If they meet the criteria for this, they are shown how to use different strategies when a child misbehaves so they can build a stronger relationship, improve communication and boost the youngster’s confidence.

The initiative also runs awareness sessions for those working with young children, such as teachers and early years practitioners.

It said the behavioural methods outlined in its courses are much cheaper than if they were to provide medication.

Research by the group found the average lifelong cost of ADHD drugs for one UK patient is more than £100,000.

By comparison, the medication-free approach costs around £1,000 per family.

Chairwoman of The Changing Lives Initiative Steering Group, Aileen O’Donoghue, said: “Typically children with ADHD are treated with prescription drugs.

“Yet these drugs provide only short-term relief of the symptoms of ADHD.

“The Changing Lives Initiative has led to a significant reduction in ADHD-related behaviour as well as in other emotional and conduct problems.

“The programme has also succeeded in significantly improving parental skills and reducing parental stress.”

The scheme has been running in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the last three years and, overall, has benefitted more than 2,000 families.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This initiative has proved of major benefit to families of children with ADHD across these islands.

“I commend The Changing Lives Initiative team’s work and the positive contribution they have made to children with ADHD and their parents.”