Woman, 76, airlifted to hospital after two-car crash in Highlands

By Craig Munro
May 28, 2021, 6:35 pm Updated: May 28, 2021, 8:29 pm
The vehicles at the scene on the A9. Picture by Sandy McCook

Three woman, including a 76-year-old, have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash near Tain on the A9 between Inverness and Thurso.

Emergency services are still in attendance after first being called around 3.30pm, although the fire service left the scene at around 5pm after assisting ambulance and police.

The 76-year-old was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by helimed, while two other women aged 60 and 20 were taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

The Citroen and Audi cars involved in the crash appear to have both partially left the road, with each facing into a grass verge.

The road was initially closed, but Traffic Scotland has tweeted to say the road has now reopened though traffic is still slow in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 3.30pm on Friday, 28 April, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the A9 at the B914 near Tain.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. A 76-year-old woman has been taken to Raigmore Hospital by helimed and two other women, aged 60 and 20, have also been taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.”