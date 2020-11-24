Blood Bike pilot scheme transporting urgent samples and supplies in the Highlands hailed a huge success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A voluntary-operated six months pilot scheme to transport urgent samples and supplies between hospitals in the Highlands has risen to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highland and Islands Blood Bikes Charity was initially intended to be trialled as an out-of-hours service.

Over the past six months, volunteers have responded to 480 calls and clocked up more than 92,000 miles while performing a vital service for the NHS.

NHS Highland has hailed the group’s response and help during the ongoing pandemic.

Service Manager for Laboratories for NHS Highland, Alex Javed said:”When the pandemic was declared many of us found that we had to change both how we worked and what we did in response to what was needed and the same can be said for the volunteers with Blood Bikes.

“They very quickly were able to start distributing Covid test kits and returning samples to the labs for us, often with not much notice.

“No ask is too big for them, they have been so valuable to us during this time.

“Prior to their involvement we would be seeing an average spend of about £5,000 a month on taxis to get urgent samples and tests between sites, and Blood Bikes have been doing this for free.”

Mr Javed explained that the roaring success of the pilot has resulted in NHS Highland now moving to have a Service Level Agreement in place with the charity so they can continue to work alongside the health board in providing the service.

He added: “I’m delighted we have been able to formalise this agreement with the team. They are brilliant to work with and I look forward to this partnership continuing.”

Highland and Islands Blood Bikes President Ross Sharp was delighted that the charity could play a key role in helping the NHS amid the uncertain times.

Mr Sharp said: “We are a small charity and we were just getting started when the pandemic hit.

“Fortunately we were able to change the delivery of our service very quickly in response to the pandemic and we are absolutely delighted now that our trial has ended and that our relationship with the NHS is set to continue.

“Donations and volunteers is what keeps us going, and fundraising in particular has been very difficult for us but we continue to respond when the NHS asks and we hope to do so for the foreseeable future.

“It’s not just riders that are involved and I’d ask anyone who has any free time and wants to give something back to the community to have a look at our website or find us on Facebook to check about roles and there is roles for everybody.”

Donations are welcome and the charity are keen to speak to potential sponsors.

Mr Sharp added: “We pride ourselves on being there when the NHS asks, and in doing so this helps the NHS provide a better service to the community, for which we are all grateful.”

People can visit www.haibloodbikes.co.uk to find out more.