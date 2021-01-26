Lifeboat teams called after pooch swims out ‘a bit too far’ into the Beauly Firth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lifeboat and coastguard crews were launched to help rescue a dog after it swam out into the Beauly Firth.

The pet’s concerned owner reported the incident, near North Kessock, to the emergency services around 8.50am.

It is understood the determined dog swam back to shore without the help of the crewmen.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a dog in the water around 8.50am.

“Lifeboats were deployed by the RNLI and coastguard to assist the dog, that swam a bit too far into the waters.

“The crew were stood down shortly afterwards as the dog made its own way back to shore.

“The owner is very happy and the dog is safe and well.”

© Sandy McCook / DCT Media

It is not the first time lifeboat crews have been called out to rescue some unfortunate pets in some unfortunate situations.

In November last year, rescue teams from Lerwick and Sumburgh, helped a dog which had fallen down a cliff in the Ness of Sound.

Thankfully it was not long before the poor pup was safe, sound and back in the arms of their “anxious” owner.

Expert cat chaser and German Shepherd, Alfie, found himself plunging 40ft from a cliff edge in December 2019.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven, Montrose, Aberdeen and Cruden Bay came to his recue. He had no serious injuries but appeared to be shaken when he was found.

Billy the small chihuahua/yorkie cross suffered the same experience only a few months before after taking a tumble from a window at Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Coastguard rope rescue teams from Cruden Bay and Peterhead, as well as Peterhead Lifeboat, delivered Billy safely back to his owners after falling more than 82ft down a cliff edge.

And what seemed to be a normal training exercise turned rescue mission as Inverness coastguard crew spotted a dog on a narrow ledge in the Cairngorms during terrible weather conditions in March 2019.

‘Little Ben’ had been missing for two days when the Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew discovered him beside a 200ft vertical drop.

Putting their winter skills to the test, two winchmen were dropped off at a nearby bothy to undertake essential medical training in the snow.

The remaining helicopter crew flew off to simulate a refuel and as they circled 1,000ft up Loch Avon in the Cairngorms, a nearby section of cloud cleared and they happened to spot the dog perched precariously on the ledge.