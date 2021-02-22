Heavy flooding cause of disruption to ScotRail services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rail commuters are experiencing cancellations to services travelling to and from Inverness this morning.

Trains between the Highland capital and the central belt have been cancelled due to heavy flooding on the railway between Perth and Pitlochry.

All lines are currently closed to Edinburgh and Glasgow, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

A ScotRail statement said: “Alterations to services between Edinburgh and Inverness due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Perth and Pitlochry all lines are closed.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness will be suspended between Perth and Pitlochry.

NEW: We've had reports of heavy rain flooding the railway between Perth and Pitlochry. Due to safety concerns, @NetworkRailSCOT report that flooding in the area has prevented inspections of the various structures and the line remains closed between Perth and Pitlochry. pic.twitter.com/NSqRZz2j5t — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 22, 2021

“Dunkeld and Birnam will not be served.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

A limited replacement bus service is in operation between Perth and Pitlochry.