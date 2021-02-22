Monday, February 22nd 2021 Show Links
Heavy flooding cause of disruption to ScotRail services

by Gregor Aiken
February 22, 2021, 6:44 am
© DC ThomsonCancelled: Trains services have been suspended due to flooding.
Rail commuters are experiencing cancellations to services travelling to and from Inverness this morning.

Trains between the Highland capital and the central belt have been cancelled due to heavy flooding on the railway between Perth and Pitlochry.

All lines are currently closed to Edinburgh and Glasgow, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

A ScotRail statement said: “Alterations to services between Edinburgh and Inverness due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Perth and Pitlochry all lines are closed.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness will be suspended between Perth and Pitlochry.

“Dunkeld and Birnam will not be served.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

A limited replacement bus service is in operation between Perth and Pitlochry.

