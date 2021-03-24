North man launches petition for annual blood checks for over 55s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness man is calling on the government to invest more money into the health service as he launches a petition for a pilot scheme to help detect early signs of cancer.

Michael Campbell, general manager of the Crown Court Townhouse Hotel, is calling for annual blood checks for people over 55 to help provide earlier diagnosis of cancer.

More than 370 people from across the country have rallied to sign the petition since its launch on Friday.

The 30-year-old was inspired to start the campaign after his father was diagnosed with cancer last year.

He feels cancer patients have been gravely overlooked during the pandemic and has urged ministers to reinvest vital funds to resource further cancer support.

He said: “I feel like during the course of the pandemic, cancer has been neglected. I don’t think a lot of people have been getting tested.

“Cancer is not a life choice so why are they not investing more money?

“Were all paying taxes so why is the working person not getting more?”

Health comes first

Mr Campbell suggested implementing the scheme in the same nature as the annual flu jag, inviting people for routine blood checks.

He explained that discovering early signs of cancer would not only prevent heartbreak for thousands of families but ultimately save the NHS undue expenditure.

“Health to me is very important,” he added.

“If cancer is detected early it will not only give patients a better survival chance but also save money for the NHS.

“However, if there is no cure for a person’s cancer and they have five to six years to live, this costs the NHS a lot of money.

“You also have the family who are affected to consider.”

Mr Campbell said: “This is something I am not going to back down on.

“It’s not just one person that is affected by cancer. Everyone is affected.

“If these changes were brought into practice it would be amazing.”

Government officials say cancer services remain a top priority as they invest more than £114 million in the creation of new Early Cancer Diagnostic Centres.

A spokeswoman for the government said: “Cancer services have always been, and will remain, a top priority – and we will be happy to consider all suggestions in terms of national screening programmes as evidence emerges.

“Through our national cancer recovery plan, we have committed up to £114.5 million to support cancer patients to have equitable access to care which includes the development of new Early Cancer Diagnostic Centres.”

Fundraising for further cancer research

The hotel manager is currently in the throes of planning a charity event to help raise vital funds to support various charities and organisations supporting people living with cancer.

He said: “Once the lockdown is finished and we are able to get welcome guests back to the hotel, I plan to do a charity night where we donate 60% of the takings towards Cancer Research and a local charity to provide them some financial help.”

Interested parties have until close of play to support his venture by signing the petition.