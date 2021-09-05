Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
After devastating floods a decade ago, can people on the east side of Inverness be sure there won’t be a repeat?

By Stuart Findlay
September 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Flash flooding hit Smithton and Culloden hard in 2011. Picture by Darren Attwell
It has been 10 years since a summer of heavy rain wreaked havoc across Inverness.

Torrential downpours hit on three separate occasions across July and August 2011.

It caused disruption to hundreds of people and prompted crisis meetings between Highland Council and angry residents in Smithton and Culloden.

Ultimately, it led the local authority committing to an £11m flood alleviation scheme for the area.

A decade on, can people in the city feel confident that their house will be safe the next the Met Office warns us about heavy rain?

Years of flood misery comes to a head

Calls for the council to take action began to gather pace when there was heavy flooding across Inverness in 2002.

When the same issues cropped up nine years later, patience among people living on the east side of the city was wearing thin.

The torrential rain hit particularly hard in Smithton and Culloden in 2011.

The flood alleviation scheme has been years in the making.

Good Samaritan Bill Hamilton, 68, died while attempting to unblock a culvert as water swept through the area.

He was trying to help his neighbours when he fell and hit his head before he was swept away and drowned.

Dozens of others had to flee their homes as water poured into garages and living rooms.

Fortunately, the action taken since then seems to have restored confidence.

Gerard McCabe’s home in Culloden’s Loch Lann Road was hit hard by the 2011 floods.

He lost the entire contents of his garage and water wrecked the ground floor of his property.

It was the third time the burn near his house had burst its banks in as many years.

The flood forced Mr McCabe and his wife into a four-month stay at a hotel while repairs took place.

Speaking 10 years after the problems came to a head, the 55-year-old feels a lot happier now that the flood scheme has been built.

“We’ve not had any problems,” he said. “We used to worry about it quite a lot when it rained. But now we don’t stress because it seems to be much better.”

‘There is always a risk’

Not everyone is happy, however.

David McGrath, the former chairman of Smithton and Culloden community council, was one of the most vocal critics of Highland Council’s response in 2011.

“We’ve still had flooding incidents in the area,” he said.

Former Smithton and Culloden community council chairman David McGrath. Picture by Sandy McCook

“They’ve put in statement pieces of flood alleviation architecture but I don’t believe they’ve dealt with the overall problem.”

The council’s principal engineer Alan Fraser said he cannot guarantee that there will not be problems in the area again.

That’s the nature of flood risk management.

But the chances of people being hit in the same way has been drastically reduced.

“I could never say they definitely won’t get flooded again,” Mr Fraser said. “There is always a risk, it might be from a flood event greater than what we’ve designed for.

Highland Council principal engineer Alan Fraser.

“But we have done a lot to resolve the issues in Smithton and Culloden.

“The level of flood risk has been reduced significantly.”

Will climate change affect the way Highland Council deals with flooding?

One thing people can agree on is that the scheme has certainly spruced up the area.

Parks in Culloden and Smithton are a lot more pleasing to the eye. They also look a lot more friendly to walkers, runners and cyclists.

As numerous places across Europe suffered from serious flooding this summer, experts have been pointing the finger at climate change.

The flood alleviation ponds which were constructed in Culloden. Picture by Sandy McCook

That can create a bit of anxiety, particularly for an area that has suffered in the past.

There is also a major housing project in the pipeline in nearby Stratton, which has the potential to upset the applecart.

But Mr Fraser has more confidence than ever in Highland Council’s ability to get it right.

“I’ve got a far greater level of confidence compared to 20 or 30 years ago,” he said.

“Our knowledge and understanding of flood risk has improved a lot.”

